‘LHH’ Star Rah Ali Announces Pregnancy After Suffering Miscarriage at 5 Months Pregnant

The reality TV star says that for this pregnancy, she ‘found out so early’ and ‘started screaming’ when her doctor told her she is expecting a baby girl again.

Congratulations are in order for “Love & Hip Hop: New York” star Rah Ali. The 36-year-old has announced that she’s now expecting daughter with her husband, more than a year after she lost a baby girl at five months pregnant.

Expressing her joy in a new interview with PEOPLE, Ali says, “I’m so overwhelmed with joy that it’s a challenge even finding the words to express how thankful I am.” She also opens up about being pregnant amid COVID-19 pandemic.

“Despite constantly micromanaging my family to be sure they stay safe during this health crisis, there’s absolutely nothing that has gotten my time or attention outside of preparing for our baby and keeping the energy around me pure and positive,” she shares. “I’m a living testament to the phrase, ‘Don’t sweat the small stuff.’ ”

Ali says that for this pregnancy, she “found out so early.” She details, “I really felt it. I texted my friend a few weeks later and asked her to stop at the store and get me a test, and when those lines popped up I said, ‘I knew it, I knew it.’ ”

She adds that she “started screaming” when her doctor told her she’s expecting a baby girl again. She continues, “I’m talking really screaming. I asked him over and over if he was sure. He said, ‘Yes, Rah, it’s the results from your blood work … I’m sure.’ ”

Back in June, Ali opened up about suffering miscarriage at five months pregnant, forcing her to go into labor after her cervix had opened and her water broke. “When you’re pregnant with your first child, it’s a whole mental thing just knowing that you’re going to deliver,” she divulged at the time.

“Every day you count down and see [your due date] getting closer and closer. At five months, I hadn’t even come to the realization that it was going to happen. It was the worst experience of my life,” she added. “Every single day, I would get up and feel her kicking and I would talk to her. I would say, ‘What are we eating this morning?’ Or, ‘Okay, you’re getting agitated and feisty. I know you’re hungry and I’m going to eat something.’ ”