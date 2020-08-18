Levels of corruption: 3 Eastern Cape court officials arrested for selling fake travel permits

Three Eastern Cape court officials have been

arrested for allegedly selling travel permits.

They allegedly charged between R150 and R200 for

each permit.

They were arrested after they allegedly tried to

sell permits to an undercover cop.

Three court officials who allegedly issued and sold

fraudulent travel permits to people who wanted to travel through the border

town of Sterkspruit in the Eastern Cape have been released on bail, according

to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The officials, who are attached to the office of

the clerk of the court, were granted R2 000 bail in the Sterkspruit Magistrate’s

Court, regional NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said.

Thobeka Zuma, 41, Wandile Jokozela, 40, and Lazola

Mxaka, 36, were arrested by the Hawks on Wednesday 12 August, after allegedly

selling travel permits to undercover police during a trap, Tyali said.

“The trio is alleged to have been fraudulently

issuing and selling travel permits during the Covid-19 national lockdown to

people wishing to travel through the border town of Sterkspruit, which is on

the preferred routes to the Free State and Gauteng provinces,” he said.

“They allegedly charged between R150 and R200

for each permit they issued, using the court stamp. It is expected that more

charges will be preferred against the accused persons on their next court

appearance.”

Their matter was postponed to 18 September for

further investigations, he said.

