Laurence Fishburne Not Asked to Return for ‘The Matrix 4’

Warner Bros. Pictures

The actor who played Morpheus in the first three movies reveals he hasn’t got any offer to reprise his role for the highly-anticipated fourth installment.

Laurence Fishburne has claimed he “wasn’t invited” to reprise his role of Morpheus in “The Matrix 4“.

The 59-year-old actor starred as Morpheus in “The Matrix” in 1999, “The Matrix Reloaded” in 2003, and “The Matrix Revolutions” later that year. However, while Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss – who played Neo and Trinity in the films – have been seen hard at work on the latest movie instalment in Berlin, Germany, Laurence told New York Magazine that he hadn’t been asked to return to the franchise.

“I have not been invited. Maybe that will make me write another play. I wish them well. I hope it’s great,” he said when asked if he’d be back for “The Matrix 4”.

Since Laurence’s comments, fans have been speculating about why he wasn’t involved in the new film, with some wondering if it could be down to the fact that Morpheus was killed in “The Matrix Online” video game.

Also, it had been rumoured that “Aquaman” actor Yahya Abdul-Mateen II would be taking on the role of a younger Morpheus in the film – leading to speculation that maybe the character will solely appear in flashbacks or potentially resurrected in a younger form.

“The Matrix 4” is due for release in April, 2022, after the coronavirus pandemic pushed back the release date.