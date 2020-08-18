Lady GaGa and Ariana Grande to Perform ‘Rain on Me’ at 2020 MTV VMAs

Vevo

The Mother Monster and her ‘Rain on Me’ collaborator are scheduled to share the stage to perform their duet at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards in New York City.

–

Ariana Grande and Lady GaGa will perform their “Rain on Me” hit live for the first time at the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards.

The pop stars, who also lead all nominees, will unite for the first time onstage to belt out the tune on 28 August (20).

It is not yet clear if Ariana and Gaga will perform at one of the outdoor venues in New York City or if their performance will be beamed in live from a venue in Los Angeles, where both singers live.

The prizegiving, hosted by Keke Palmer, will also feature live sets from J Balvin, BTS, Doja Cat, The Weeknd, Roddy Ricch, and Maluma.