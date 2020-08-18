Kevin Proctor biting charges at NRL Judiciary

Sharks halfback Shaun Johnson says he can’t change the way he reacted to Kevin Proctor’s alleged bite, but says the Gold Coast skipper shouldn’t be suspended over the incident.

Johnson on Tuesday used an Instagram post to support Proctor, confirming he’ll give evidence in favour of his New Zealand teammate at tonight’s hearing.

“Do I believe Kev had a nibble on my arm? At the time yes I did – otherwise I wouldn’t have reacted the way I did,” Johnson wrote.

“Since then I have spoken to Kev and he’s told me he didn’t and I believe him. I’ve also had time to watch the footage – the same footage you’ve all seen and can see that maybe the force I had against his open mouth with my arm could have been the reason I felt what I did.”

Johnson said he believed that Proctor had already paid a high-enough price for the incident after being sent-off.

“In the heat of the moment I reacted the way I did and I can’t change that, no way did I think he would get sent from the field but I did think we’d get something for it,” Johnson wrote.

“I hate that this has taken attention away from the fact it was Kev’s 250th first grade game and what an unreal player he has been for so long for both club and country.

“I’ll be supporting Kev at judiciary tonight where I can, as I believe him being sent off and ultimately costing his team the game is big enough punishment.”