Kevin Hart Already Teases Bromance With Will Smith in ‘Planes, Trains and Automobiles’ Remake

WENN

The ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle’ star is teaming up with the ‘Bad Boys for Life’ actor to star in and produce the reboot to the classic John Hughes 1987 road trip comedy.

Kevin Hart and Will Smith are booked for a road trip together. The two actors are set to team up for a remake of the classic John Hughes 1987 holiday movie “Planes, Trains & Automobiles“, which is billed as a starring vehicle for both of them.

The “Ride Along” star and the “Bad Boys for Life” actor will also co-produce the movie through their banners, Hartbeat Productions and Westbrook Studios, respectively. Westbrook’s Jon Mone and Hartbeat’s Bryan Smiley will serve as producers along with them.

The original movie starred Steve Martin as Neal Page, a high-strung marketing executive, and John Candy as Del Griffith, a goodhearted but annoying shower curtain ring salesman. They share a three-day odyssey of misadventures trying to get Neal home to Chicago in time for Thanksgiving with his family.

Aeysha Carr has been tapped to write the remake, which is dubbed a modern update of the original, with Smith and Hart as the mismatched duo.

Spreading news about the project, Hart took to Instagram to share a screenshot of ‘s article. He suggested that he has been waiting for a long time to work with Smith and finally found the right project with the “Planes, Trains & Automobiles” remake, writing, “I’ve been patiently waiting for the right project to team up with my brother with. We found it and are developing it together with our teams.”

He already teased a bromance with his co-star and hinted that the movie will be set in Philadelphia as he added, “This will be huge for us and the city of brotherly love aka Philadelphia….. let’s goooooo @willsmith.”

In the original film, Martin’s Neal and Candy’s Del board a flight from New York City to Chicago, but they get stuck in Wichita as their plane is diverted to Wichita due to a blizzard in Chicago. It’s unclear if Philadelphia will replace Wichita or will be their final destination in the remake.

Other details of the new “Planes, Trains & Automobiles” movie, including director and a release date, are yet to be announced.