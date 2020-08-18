Kenan Thompson Tapped to Be Guest Judge While Simon Cowell Is Recovering From Back Surgery

WENN

Simon Cowell apparently will not be featured in the upcoming episode of “America’s Got Talent“. As Simon continues to recuperate following back surgery, Kenan Thompson has been tapped to appear as a guest judge. He will join judges Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and newcomer Sofia Vergara.

Prior to the “Saturday Night Live” star, Kelly Clarkson filled in for Simon for last week’s episodes. “My friend, Simon Cowell, is doing better now but was in an accident and won’t be able to make Tuesday and Wednesday’s live shows for AGT, but no worries America, someone far wiser, cooler, and hotter is taking his seat! The unbelievably amazing Kelly Clarkson,” Kelly wrote on Twitter. “You’re welcome in advance!”

A source claimed to PEOPLE that Simon, who broke his back on August 8 at his Malibu, California, “is really happy Kelly is standing in for him on AGT this week and grateful to her.” Simon injured his back when he fell off an electric bike in front of his 6-year-old son Eric.

He reportedly underwent overnight surgery to fix the problem. “It’s going to take him weeks, maybe months,” sources said of the music mogul’s condition. “Simon has a long and difficult road ahead. He has told friends and colleagues that he wants to be back at work immediately but they’ve had to remind him that this is a very serious injury and he needs to just rest and recuperate. It’s going to take him weeks, and maybe months, to get back to where he was.”

However, they added, “If he ignores the doctor’s orders then it will be very bad news for him long term,” insisting, “He was up in bed talking about deals and telly but he had to be told to relax.” Meanwhile, PETA India animal rights activists named an injured bull after the TV personality as he recovers from a broken back.