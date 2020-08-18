Justin Bieber Hits Back at Doctor for Correcting His Medical Advice: ‘F**k Off’

Instagram

It all starts after the Grammy-winning pop superstar takes to his Instagram account to share a quote that reads, ‘The right healthy food is actually medicine.’

Be it politely or not, Justin Bieber apparently doesn’t take any criticism. The Canadian star has recently hit back at a doctor for correcting his medical advice that he recently shared with his social media followers.

It all started after Justin shared on Instagram a quote that read, “The right healthy food is actually medicine.” He then added in the caption of the post, “If you are feeling anxious or depressed it can often have a lot to do with our diet! Try changing up your diet! It has helped me so much!!”

Even though Justin meant nothing but good things with his post, not all the comments were positive. For instance, Dr. Joshua Wolrich jumped to the comment section of the post to correct what Justin said politely, pointing out that food is not medicine. “The intention behind this post is good, but unfortunately the potential outcome is quite harmful,” he said. “Food is many, many things but it’s not medicine. That’s not to say it isn’t important.”

He continued, “It provides us with nutrition and energy to thrive, but it has its limitations. Anxiety and depression is very rarely as a result of food intake. Mental health is complex and boiling is down to the privilege of food choices is incorrect and stigmatising for those who struggle with it on a daily basis. For any of you who read this and felt a sense of guilt that if only you changed your food you wouldn’t struggle with mental health… please know that’s not accurate.”

Justin Bieber hit back at Dr. Joshua Wolrich.

Justin didn’t take the criticism too well and hit back at the doctor on Instagram Stories. Posting a screenshot of his comment, the “Boyfriend” singer added, “Bro litterally (sic) f**k off lol.”

Despite that, Joshua stood by his statement and even doubled down on his comment through his own account. He said, “Food is food. Medicine is medicine. We need to respect both but not conflate the two. Let’s find better ways of expressing just how important food can be. N.B. this phrase is perfectly acceptable in the context of eating disorder recovery and can be a helpful mindset to have during treatment. This post is not to negate that.”