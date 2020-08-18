Jesse Metcalfe Dating Corin Jamie Lee Clark After Cara Santana Split

WENN/Instagram

The ‘Destined’ star is rumored to be in a relationship with model Corin Jamie Lee Clark after calling off his engagement with Cara Santana earlier this year.

Actor Jesse Metcalfe is reportedly dating model Corin Jamie Lee Clark.

Following his split with ex-fiancee Cara Santana back in January (20), the “Destined” star is apparently spending time with Corin amid the Covid-19 lockdown.

A source told E! News that the 41-year-old “Chesapeake Shores” star and Corin, 27, have “gotten serious very quickly,” adding, “He thinks she’s amazing and they have been inseparable.”

They added that Jesse “can’t get enough” of his girlfriend, sharing, “They feel like they’ve been together forever even though it’s only been a few months. He’s crazy about her.”

While Jesse broke things off with Cara earlier this year, they appear to still be on good terms and reunited for a friendly lunch together in April.