Jason Oppenheim Won’t Sign Up for ‘Selling Sunset’ Had He Known It Would Be a Reality Show

“Selling Sunset” boss Jason Oppenheim wouldn’t have signed up for the Netflix series if he’d known it was going to be a reality show.

The 43-year-old runs The Oppenheim Group, with his twin brother Brett – the real estate brokerage that’s the focus of the hit show. And while the stunning houses the realtors flog provide an attractive backdrop for the programme, it’s the ins and outs of the lives of the gorgeous women who work for the company that have gripped viewers.

However, in a new interview with Hello! magazine, Jason insisted he wasn’t told what kind of show “Selling Sunset” would be.

“Had I known the show would be this focused on our personal lives I probably wouldn’t have signed up for it,” he admitted. “I wanted it to be all about the nuances of real estate, but I now realise the show I envisaged wouldn’t be that popular!”.

But with the fallout from Chrishell Stause‘s split from husband Justin Hartley providing much of the content for season two of the show, Jason added: “I’ve come to accept the idea that I’m on more of a reality show than a real estate show.”