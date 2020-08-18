Inside Dwayne Johnson and Wife Lauren Hashian’s Incredibly Sweet Love Story

He was fine to postpone, considering he held himself mainly responsible for the current situation. They’d been batting around the idea of having another baby, “And then all of a sudden I get a text from her with a [picture of a] pregnancy test,” he shared. “All I did was look at her. Guess what. You’re pregnant. Baby in you now.”

Tiana’s arrival added to Johnson’s ever growing reverence.

“I’m in constant respect and grateful awe of all the things this incredible mama accomplishes on a daily basis,” he wrote in a 2018 Mother’s Day tribute, detailing how Hashian juggles an active and opinionated toddler, a newborn “and moving to multiple locations AROUND THE WORLD, throughout the year because of my filming and production schedule. All while continuing to build an amazing career as a music and song writer/producer.”

He was impressed by her talents as a “lyrically gifted” storyteller, he continued, and her ability to multitask, but what stunned him the most: “Lauren does it all with a big genuine smile and is truly the kindest and sweetest soul you’ll ever meet…Of all the human beings on this earth she could have as her partner—she chose me. One big, brown, bald, tattooed, very lucky SOB.”