The New Indian Express:
India’s main opposition party asks Facebook to look into reports of favorable treatment towards BJP by Facebook’s India team, replace it while investigating — The Congress and other opposition parties have attacked the social media giant after a US media report alleged that Facebook did not apply its hate speech rules on BJP leaders.
India's main opposition party asks Facebook to look into reports of favorable treatment towards BJP by Facebook's India team, replace it while investigating (The New Indian Express)
The New Indian Express: