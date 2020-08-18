India's main opposition party asks Facebook to look into reports of favorable treatment towards BJP by Facebook's India team, replace it while investigating (The New Indian Express)

The New Indian Express:

India’s main opposition party asks Facebook to look into reports of favorable treatment towards BJP by Facebook’s India team, replace it while investigating  —  The Congress and other opposition parties have attacked the social media giant after a US media report alleged that Facebook did not apply its hate speech rules on BJP leaders.

