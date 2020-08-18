Horror crash that killed church women: Our hearts are broken, says Mbalula as he institutes probe

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has announced an investigation into a major crash in the Eastern Cape.

Eleven people died in the accident after the car’s engine cut out on a steep, gravel incline, causing the car to plunge backwards.

The group of women were on their way to offer support to a bereaved family.

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula said a probe is under way into a deadly accident on a gravel road in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape, which claimed the lives of 11 people.

Ten of the victims were church women on their way to pay their respects to a family that had suffered a bereavement, following the death of a church member.

An 11th person died in hospital, according to Road Traffic Management Corporation spokesperson Simon Zwane.

“It is sad to hear that their own families are now experiencing similar devastation,” said Mbalula, adding that “tragedy has struck during a month when we ought to be celebrating women, not mourning their untimely passing. Our hearts are broken”.

He said an investigation by the Road Traffic Management Corporation and the South African Police Service is under way, to determine the exact cause of this crash.

The Eastern Cape Department of Transport said the members of the Cape Buyani African Church died after the engine of the Isuzu LDV bakkie stopped on an incline. It caused the car to reverse before plunging down to the bottom of a steep forest.

“It is alleged that, while approaching an uphill, the driver lost control and the vehicle reversed to the nearby forest. Ten female occupants were declared dead on scene,” said Eastern Cape transport department spokesperson Khusela Rantjie.

The injured were taken to Zithulele Hospital for further medical assistance.

Eastern Cape Transport, Safety and Liaison MEC Weziwe Tikana-Gxothiwe said it is a sad day for province.

“[T]his is a second fatal incident that occurred where we have lost women. We are still mourning the loss of 7 women who died tragically in Engcobo exactly 7 days ago.

“Condolences to the families and friends of those who perished on the scene…. We also wish those in hospital a speedy recovery,” said Gxothiwe.

– Compiled by Adiel Ismail and Malibongwe Dayimani

