Gunfire Near Mali’s Capital Raises Fears of Mutiny or Coup

DAKAR, Senegal — Reports of gunfire in a military camp in Mali have raised fears that a mutiny or coup attempt is underway in the West African nation to unseat the president, who has been the subject of a protest movement.

Gunfire was heard at Kati military camp, 10 miles north of the capital, Bamako, prompting alerts from the embassies of at least two European nations.

Local media reported that the finance minister was arrested in his office on Tuesday morning, and that the president of the national assembly was taken from his home.

The Norwegian ambassador sent out a message saying there had been warnings of a mutiny in the armed forces, and the French Embassy posted a message on Twitter warning people to stay at home.