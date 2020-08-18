Granite Inliner Awarded C$12 Million Sewer Maintenance Project in Ontario, Canada

Article content continued

Construction is scheduled to begin in August 2020 and is estimated to be complete in June 2021.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company™. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the Company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. In addition to being one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies for eleven consecutive years, Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit the Granite website, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

About Granite Inliner

Granite Inliner is one of the nation’s largest cured-in-place pipe and trenchless pipe providers, and offers sustainable pipeline rehabilitation services to both public and private sectors. Granite Inliner installs safe, cost-effective, and long-term solutions for aging water, wastewater and sewer infrastructure needs. In June 2018, they became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Granite Construction Incorporated.

About LiquiForce

LiquiForce is a leader in no-dig trenchless pipeline rehabilitation services for water and wastewater pipeline systems, and have offices in both Canada and the United States. Services include complete pipeline system inspection, assessment, rehabilitation and maintenance. In June 2018, LiquiForce became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Granite Construction Incorporated.

