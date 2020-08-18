Genelia Deshmukh remembers Nishikant Kamat and calls him one-take director

Several actors like Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh took to the social media to express their grief. Genelia Deshmukh who worked with Nishikant in Force and in Lai Bhaari, spoke to a leading daily about some of her memories of the director. She said, “Nishi would walk you through the entire scene — discussing your expression, the mood of the scene and would ask you to relive an experience that came closest to the sequence to be shot. Every scene would be preceded by a detailed chat because once he went on the floors, he would shoot the scene in one take. Most of my scenes in Force were filmed in a single take.”

Too many Bollywood celebrities have passed away this year. It’s heartbreaking to see young talent leave us. Yesterday, director Nishikant Kamat took his last breath in Hyderabad. He had been suffering from liver cirrhosis.

Several actors like Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Riteish Deshmukh took to the social media to express their grief. Genelia Deshmukh who worked with Nishikant in Force and in Lai Bhaari, spoke to a leading daily about some of her memories of the director. She said, “Nishi would walk you through the entire scene — discussing your expression, the mood of the scene and would ask you to relive an experience that came closest to the sequence to be shot. Every scene would be preceded by a detailed chat because once he went on the floors, he would shoot the scene in one take. Most of my scenes in Force were filmed in a single take.”

She also remembered the time he broke down on the set of Force, when her character died in the film. She stated, “During the Force shoot, I remember he broke down after we shot the scene where my character dies. He was the kind of person who was deeply invested in every character. Also, I have never seen a director who treated his crew so well. He would tell actors, ‘Say what you want to me, but not to my bachchas’.”

A gem who left us too soon.