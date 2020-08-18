Fetty Wap’s Estranged Wife Wants Engagement Ring Back Unless He Gives Her Monetary Compensation

Instagram

Fetty Wap‘s estranged wife Leandra Gonzalez is demanding the return of the engagement ring he gave her – or monetary compensation.

The couple tied the knot in Toronto, Canada on 3 August, 2019, but in legal documents amid their divorce proceedings, Gonzalez is calling on Fetty, real name Willie Junior Maxwell II, to hand back the rock he gave her when he proposed.

Under the law, engagement rings are considered to be a “gift in contemplation of marriage” – and since the former couple wed, she legally accepted the gift.

However, according to the “Trap Queen” hitmaker, he never owned the ring outright when he proposed, claiming he bought the jewellery on consignment and never ended up paying for it. A few months after the marriage crumbled, Fetty reportedly gave the ring back to the jeweller.

While Gonzalez claims he owes her $37,000 (£28,000) in lieu of the ring – equivalent to its appraised value – the rapper is instead offering the alternative that the jeweller keeps the diamond ring and he will give his ex his own wedding band.

It’s not the first discrepancy amid the proceedings – Gonzalez has also accused him of spousal abuse, claiming he punched her in the face, less than a month after they wed, and insisting the marriage was severely impacted by the star’s alleged drug and alcohol abuse, and that he embarked on extra-marital affairs with several women, and even had the name of one of his mistresses tattooed on his wrist.

Fetty denies he was ever physically, verbally or emotionally abusive in the marriage, or that he’s abused alcohol or drugs.

The “679” hitmaker also denies getting his lover’s name tattooed on his wrist, and an additional accusation that he took one mistress with him on a trip to The Bahamas.