F1 study reveals fastest driver in last 40 years, Ayrton Senna, Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton

A new study by F1 that aims to settle the debate regarding the fastest F1 driver in the last 40 years has thrown up a few surprises.

The sport’s governing body came up with an algorithm taking data from all qualifying sessions since 1983 and it looked at the performance of drivers compared with various rules factored in, while discounting the performance of the car.

After applying the formula, legendary Brazilian driver Ayrton Senna came out as the ‘fastest’ ahead of seven-time champion Michael Schumacher while current Mercedes champion Lewis Hamilton was listed third in the standings.

The research used AWS’s machine learning software to conduct a theoretical qualifying ‘lap’ which saw Senna come out 0.114s quicker than Schumacher , with six-time champion Hamilton 0.275s back in third.

Ayrton Senna was ranked quickest. (Getty)

“Fastest Driver enables us to build up a picture of how the drivers compare, by analysing the purest indication of raw speed, the qualifying lap – and it’s important to note this pure speed is the only element of the vast driver armoury we are analysing here, to showcase the quickest drivers ever, which is very exciting,” said Rob Smedley, the former Ferrari and Williams engineer turned F1 director of data systems.

The top three didn’t come as much of a shock since the trio are the most successful F1 qualifiers of all time.

Senna held the record for the most pole positions before his death in 1994 with 65.

Schumacher went past that mark in 2006 and Hamilton then took the record over in 2017.

Only Michael Schumacher with seven titles stands above Lewis Hamilton. (Getty)

The British star has totally dominated since, racking up his 92nd pole at last weekend’s Spanish GP.

Apart from the big three, there were a few contentious calls further down the list that’s sure to spark fierce debate.

Four-time champion Sebastian Vettel was ranked tenth, with the likes of Ferrari teammate Charles Leclerc ahead of him along with former F1 drivers – Heikki Kovalainen and Jarno Trulli.

The decision has left many F1 commentators bewildered considering Kovalainen and Trulli each only claimed one pole and one win in F1. Vettel is fourth on the list of pole-sitters with 52.

Sebastian Vettel’s place on the list sparked huge debate. (Getty)

Max Verstappen was rated fourth ahead of Fernando Alonso, who returns to F1 next year with Renault, and Nico Rosberg.

McLaren’s Lando Norris, in his second season of F1, was 15th.

Daniel Ricciardo was 16th ahead of 2009 former champion Jenson Button.

Other notable names outside the top 20 included former champions Mika Hakkinen, Nigel Mansell and Kimi Raikkonen.