Eva Longoria, Kerry Washington and Julia Louis-Dreyfus to Take Part in Democratic Convention

WENN

Presidential hopeful Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris, will also make appearances during the event that features performances by Leon Bridges and Maggie Rogers among others.

Eva Longoria, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kerry Washington and Julia Louis-Dreyfus have joined the star studded lineup for the Democratic National Convention.

The gathering will include performances by Leon Bridges, Maggie Rogers and Billy Porter and Steven Sills and statements from political speakers such as former First Lady Michelle Obama, New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and former presidential wannabe Bernie Sanders.

The convention runs from Monday (August 17) to Thursday (August 20) and kicks off at 9 P.M. ET. It can be viewed at www.CNN.com.