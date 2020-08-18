Epic App Store Drama and More | Live

On this episode of Live, host Greg Nibler breaks down the top trending stories in tech, including the ongoing app store showdown, the possibility that the Secret Service may be tracking phone data, Uber and Lyft’s possible pursuit of a franchise model in California, and more.

Winnie Sun of Sun Group Wealth Partners joins the program to talk about what federal financial assistance to expect, investment and spending during the pandemic, and more.

Carlos Watson

Nibler then speaks with Carlos Watson, founder and chief executive officer of OZY Media, about his new talk show that has a unique take on the longform interview.

Mike Rashid

Finally, we speak with boxer and fitness guru Mike Rashid, who currently has more than 1.2 million subscribers on YouTube.

