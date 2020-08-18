Ellen DeGeneres Tweeted That She Made An Employee “Cry Like A Baby” In 2009

“I made one of my employees cry like a baby on today’s show.”
By now, you’re probably well-aware of the many recent controversies surrounding Ellen DeGeneres. There have been allegations of racism and intimidation on her talk show set, her former security guard called her “demeaning” to work for, people on Twitter started sharing negative rumors about her, and in a recent report by News, several former staffers accused Ellen’s producers of sexual harassment and misconduct in the workplace.
Well, today, an old tweet of Ellen’s from 2009 resurfaced online — and it’s now going viral, as people view it in a whole new light.
“I made one of my employees cry like a baby on today’s show,” Ellen tweeted on June 5, 2009, adding: “Honestly, it felt good.”
Twitter users are now flooding the tweet (which seemingly flew under the radar when it was posted 11 years ago) with reactions and replies, and calling out the talk show host for her treatment of staff.
A lot of people can’t believe she really tweeted that a decade ago, and no one took notice.
It’s not clear what the context of Ellen’s tweet is — for example, whether it was a sad cry or a happy cry — but the optics aren’t great, given all the headlines she’s making.
And many people are taking it as proof that the allegations about Ellen’s workplace culture are indeed true.
One thing’s for sure: No matter what is going on in that tweet, it sure doesn’t age well in the year 2020.
Ellen has yet to respond to the resurfaced tweet or take it down — but we’ll update you if she does.
