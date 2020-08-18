Elijah Taylor’s Girlfriend’s extraordinary journey that led to breach

Veteran AFL reporter Caroline Wilson has revealed the extraordinary details behind the COVID-19 biosecurity breach involving Sydney Swans young gun Elijah Taylor and his girlfriend.

The AFL has suspended Taylor for the rest of the season after he breached the league’s strict protocols, as well as the guidelines from Western Australia’s state government, by bringing his girlfriend to the team’s hotel while they were completing a 14-day quarantine.

The Swans also copped a $50,000 fine for Taylor’s breach, with $25,000 suspended, and $25,000 included in their 2021 soft cap.

Taylor’s girlfriend Lekahni Pearce, 18, allegedly crossed a golf course and jumped multiple fences to be with her partner, according to Willson.

“It’s fascinating what happened behind the scenes,” Wilson told Nine’s Footy Classified.

“Elijah Taylor’s girlfriend, I think, crossed a golf course and jumped two fences.

“They’re all in apartments, it’s not a hotel lobby you have to get through.

“Two senior Swans teammates became aware of what was happening and reported the younger teammate.”

Former Fremantle and St Kilda coach Ross Lyon added: “So it wasn’t a naive or ignorant mistake.

“It was premeditated, considered and executed so that’s really disappointing.”

Sydney coach John Longmire admitted that Taylor was fully aware of the biosecurity protocols before the breach occurred.

“We talked to Elijah specifically before we left and made sure that we all understand what environment we’re going into,” Longmire told AFL 360.

“He still made a very poor choice, he still made a decision to deliberately breach the quarantine and it’s unacceptable, and the ramifications are very much suited to what he did.

“It was a decision that put so much at risk. He’s only a young player, he’s in his first year of AFL footy, but it was still a terrible decision that has big ramifications.”