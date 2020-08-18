Elijah Taylor racial abuse, Sydney Swans defends indigenous star

The Sydney Swans have denounced racial abuse directed at youngster Elijah Taylor after he was caught out trying to breach the AFL bubble.

Taylor revealed he has been racially abused on the eve of the AFL’s Indigenous Round following his suspension for the remainder of the AFL season for breaching COVID-19 protocols in Perth.

The youngster posted to his Instagram story early on Wednesday morning highlighting the abuse he has endured since the decision was handed down.

Messages on the post reveal he was called a “c–n” and a “monkey”.

The Swans condemned the “ugly” comments and declared Taylor is “already dealing with the consequences” of his actions.

“This was an ugly comment and it’s important that we call it out, as the individual responsible must be held to account and understand the impact of their actions,” the club wrote in a statement.

“Elijah made a poor decision last week and is dealing with the consequences – he does not deserve to be racially abused.

“This week is about celebrating Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander culture and the tremendous contribution Indigenous players have made to our great game.

“It is beyond disappointing to see messages like this.”

Taylor apologised for his actions: “Honestly, I’m extremely sorry for being selfish with my actions. I know what I’ve done not only affected me and the players, but many others that all love the game.

“I understand that a lot of people are angry, but racism doesn’t fix anything.”

The Age columnist Caroline Wilson told Footy Classified Taylor’s partner had crossed a golf course and jumped two fences to reach the team’s accommodation before they were sprung by two Swans players.

The Swans were fined $25,000 while Taylor and his girlfriend are expected to be fined by WA police.