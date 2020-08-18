Drake Fails to Secure Copyright of ‘Certified Lover Boy’ Phrase

Instagram

Patent and Trademark Office rules that the ‘Hotline Bling’ hitmaker’s term is too similar to Michigan-based clothing brand Lover’s Lane Loverboy trademark, and to rock band Loverboy.

Drake has failed in his bid to copyright the phrase “Certified Lover Boy” ahead of the release of his new album.

The rapper’s lawyer attempted to secure the copyright for the title back in February, to cover merchandising, but officials at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office have denied the application for “likelihood of confusion.”

The copyright tsars have ruled “Certified Lover Boy” is too similar to Michigan-based clothing brand Lover’s Lane Loverboy trademark, as well as that of Canadian rock band Loverboy.

“Both parties provide various clothing identical in part and otherwise closely related,” USPTO trademark attorney Tamara Frazier explains.

But Drake is still permitted to release the album under the title and release merchandise bearing its title.