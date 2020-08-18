Home Entertainment Dove Cameron Quiz Binge

Dove Cameron should be no stranger to you, dear reader, and if she is, then allow me to introducer her. Disney star turned pop icon, Dove has starred in television, film, broadway, and now she’s taking her talents to the charts — music charts, that is.

To celebrate the release of her new single, “We Belong,” we Zoomed with Dove and had her take an array of carefully curated quizzes, specifically tailored to her interests and personality.

I am not exaggerating — I could watch Dove take quizzes all day.


Celeb / Via youtube.com

ICYMI, Dove played Cher in the Off-Broadway adaptation. Also, you can take the quiz here.

…and she got Christian Stovitz, who she was very happy to get!



Celeb / Via youtube.com

ICYMI, Dove has seen the entire series about nine times. Also, you can take the quiz here.

…and she got Jim Halpert, who she was also excited to get!


And last, but certainly not least, Dove found out which iconic pop queen she is…


Celeb / Via youtube.com

ICYMI, Dove is on her way to becoming a pop icon herself with the release of her new single, “We Belong.” Also, you can take the quiz here.

…and she got Britney, bitch! Another positive outcome, Dove’s been 3/3.


Be sure to watch the full video here — and take the quizzes to compare your score to Dove’s — AND stream “We Belong,” which you can also hear in the upcoming film After We Collided.

