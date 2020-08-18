Dove Cameron Quiz Binge

Dove Cameron should be no stranger to you, dear reader, and if she is, then allow me to introducer her. Disney star turned pop icon, Dove has starred in television, film, broadway, and now she’s taking her talents to the charts — music charts, that is.
To celebrate the release of her new single, “We Belong,” we Zoomed with Dove and had her take an array of carefully curated quizzes, specifically tailored to her interests and personality.
…and she got Christian Stovitz, who she was very happy to get!
…and she got Jim Halpert, who she was also excited to get!
And last, but certainly not least, Dove found out which iconic pop queen she is…
…and she got Britney, bitch! Another positive outcome, Dove’s been 3/3.
Be sure to watch the full video here — and take the quizzes to compare your score to Dove’s — AND stream “We Belong,” which you can also hear in the upcoming film After We Collided.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!