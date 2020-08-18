Dave Portnoy Says He’ll Be a Crypto Millionaire by September By Cointelegraph

Dave Portnoy Says He’ll Be a Crypto Millionaire by September
Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, a fresh player in the crypto trading arena, recently estimated that he will receive millions of dollars in upcoming (BTC) trading profits.
“I’m up 100 grand in Bitcoin — in a week,” he said, noting positions in and other crypto assets as part of an Aug. 17 video posted on Twitter. “I’m up like $98,000 in Bitcoin — not bad,” he added. “At this rate, I’ll make like a million dollars a month in Bitcoin.”
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.