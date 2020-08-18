Dancing With the Stars Pros Have a New Rule to Follow As Filming Begins Amid the Pandemic

You’d think that of all the shows that might take a break during a pandemic, Dancing With the Stars would be at the top of the list.

You’d think, but you’d be wrong. The ABC reality series, which puts pro dancers and celebrity amateur dancers in very close proximity on live TV on a weekly basis, is soldiering on despite the coronavirus outbreak with some new rules in place that mean big changes for the pros and stars involved—particularly for the pros who are married to each other.

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, all pros will have to live separately from each other for the duration of the season and can have no physical interaction at all. That includes those who are married, like Emma Slater and Sasha Farber, who appeared on Good Morning America after the list of pros was announced.

“It’s gonna be bliss—I mean, it’s gonna be terrible,” Slater joked. “It’s gonna be so different because we can’t actually interact and even prep with each other, which is something completely different, but we’re doing everything we can to keep it safe.”