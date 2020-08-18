Cubs’ Kris Bryant out until at least Friday with wrist injury

Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant may have returned to the lineup prematurely.

Per ESPN’s Jesse Rogers, Bryant won’t face the St. Louis Cardinals on Tuesday night or during a Wednesday doubleheader after the 28-year-old received an injection in his left wrist for an injury he suffered when he dove for a ball during a game at the Cleveland Indians last Wednesday.

The earliest he’ll return is Friday against the Chicago White Sox.

After a couple of days off following the initial injury, Bryant struggled mightily at the plate across four straight outings. He tallied only two hits in 16 official at-bats and struck out five times, including twice against the Cardinals in the second half of Monday’s twin bill.

In his first 18 games of the season, Bryant hit .177 with two home runs, four RBI, a .594 OPS, and 20 total strikeouts.