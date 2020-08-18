Cowboys release Gerald McCoy via injury waiver one day after he tears quad

The Cowboys on Tuesday reminded everyone that the NFL is a cold, calculating business.

Dallas has released defensive tackle Gerald McCoy — first reported from by Adam Schefter and confirmed by the team — a day after he suffered a season-ending ruptured right quadricep. The team was able to do that thanks to an injury waiver in his contract, which also voided his $2.5 million base salary for 2020. He is still able to keep his $3 million signing bonus.

This part of McCoy’s contract shows how exacting Dallas was when coming to terms on his deal:

The section from Gerald McCoy’s contract that takes the #Cowboys off the hook for $2.5 million in base salary guarantees this season because of the quad waiver. See the last paragraph. pic.twitter.com/O6ngEseFhh — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 18, 2020

MORE: Video of Gerald McCoy’s quad injury validates NFL teams’ fear of training camp injuries

McCoy went down in what seemed to be a routine pass-rushing drill in what was the team’s first full-pad practice. Video shows him taking two steps back before collapsing to the ground clutching his leg in pain.

The three-time first-team All-Pro and six-time Pro Bowler was as optimistic as one can be under the circumstances, saying he was “still smiling” as he prepped for surgery. He also said he wanted to contribute as a veteran presence to the team despite his inability to play. That was prior to his release on Tuesday.

” ‘ … & , ‘ !” Our prayers & best wishes for a speedy recovery 💙🙏🏾 @Geraldini93 pic.twitter.com/DaqWJAPSkQ — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) August 18, 2020

Still, sources told Sports Illustrated there’s a “mutual interest” in a reunion in Dallas in 2021. The Cowboys could certainly use help along their defensive line, especially after they lost Robert Quinn and Maliek Collins to free agency this offseason.

McCoy signed a three-year, $18 million deal with Dallas after a yearlong stint in Carolina that saw him rack up five sacks, 37 tackles (seven for loss) and 13 quarterback hits for the Panthers. It was his first 16-game season since 2013.