Cowboys release DT Gerald McCoy after injury

ESPN’s Adam Schefter tweeted Tuesday afternoon that the Dallas Cowboys have released defensive tackle Gerald McCoy via an injury waiver.
On Monday, the Cowboys confirmed that the 32-year-old ruptured his right quadriceps tendon and would miss the entire 2020 season.
Per Schefter, the terms of McCoy’s contract allowed Dallas to part ways with him without the club owing him more than his $3 million bonus:
In March, McCoy put pen to paper on a three-year deal that could’ve been worth over $18 million in total money. While with the Carolina Panthers during the 2019 campaign, McCoy tallied five sacks, 37 total tackles and seven tackles for a loss.
He previously earned six consecutive Pro Bowl nods during a -year stint with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.