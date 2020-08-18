Cowboys DT Gerald McCoy out for season with ruptured quad

McCoy was hurt during individual drills and wasn’t able to put weight on his leg.

The 32-year-old signed a three-year, $18 million deal with the Cowboys in free agency after spending seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one with the Carolina Panthers.

Last season in Carolina, McCoy recorded five sacks, two forced fumbles, 15 solo tackles, seven tackles for a loss and 13 quarterback hits.

Dallas also added Aldon Smith, Dontari Poe and Everson Griffen this offseason in order to strengthen their defensive line.