Cowboys DT Gerald McCoy out for season with ruptured quad

Dallas defensive tackle Gerald McCoy suffered an injury during the first padded practice of training camp on Monday, and the Cowboys feared the worst. They were right to do so.
According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, McCoy ruptured a quad tendon. He’ll miss the entire 2020 season and undergo surgery.
McCoy was hurt during individual drills and wasn’t able to put weight on his leg.
The 32-year-old signed a three-year, $18 million deal with the Cowboys in free agency after spending seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and one with the Carolina Panthers.
Last season in Carolina, McCoy recorded five sacks, two forced fumbles, 15 solo tackles, seven tackles for a loss and 13 quarterback hits.
Dallas also added Aldon Smith, Dontari Poe and Everson Griffen this offseason in order to strengthen their defensive line.
