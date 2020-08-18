Court Set to Issue Hariri Assassination Verdicts, but Few Expect Justice

As much of Beirut was heading for lunch under a pale February sun, the suicide bomber moved his van toward an approaching convoy. Moments later, he detonated more than two tons of explosives that shredded the armor-plated car of Rafik Hariri, the former prime minister of Lebanon, killing him and 21 others. More than 200 people were injured in the 2005 attack.

On Tuesday, a special U.N.-backed tribunal in the Netherlands was set to start announcing rulings for four Lebanese men charged with participating in a conspiracy to carry out the attack. The men — Salim Jalil Ayyash, Hassan Habib Merhi, Hussein Hassan Oneissi and Assad Hassan Sabra — have all been accused of belonging to Hezbollah, Lebanon’s powerful Shiite political organization with a paramilitary wing backed by Iran.

The rulings were expected to be announced separately over several hours.

Mr. Ayyash, 56, is accused of coordinating the team that carried out the bombing. Mr. Sabra, 43, and Mr. Oneissi, 46, are said to have sent a fake video to the news media, claiming responsibility on behalf of a fictitious group. Mr. Merhi, 54, is accused of general involvement in the plot. Because the suspects have never been found, they were tried in absentia, a practice seldom seen in international courts though permitted under Lebanese law.

The key figure among the suspects, prosecutors alleged, was Mustafa Amine Badreddinne, a veteran of Hezbollah’s special operations and close to its top leaders. Though among the accused when the trial began in 2014, Mr. Badreddinne was killed in Syria in 2016, ending the case against him.