Colombian Technology Ministry Endorses Blockchain and Crypto By Cointelegraph

Colombian Technology Ministry Endorses Blockchain and Crypto
The Colombian Ministry of Information Technology and Communications, or MinTIC, released a first-of-its-kind draft of a guide that calls for the public sector to adopt blockchain technology, including crypto payment-related matters.
In the Guide for the use and implementation of Distributed Ledger Technology (DLT/Blockchain) in the public sector, MinTIC explains the advantages and disadvantages of implementing DLT within projects related to public entities.
