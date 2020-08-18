Chrystia Freeland once called for a ‘new New Deal.’ Is she going to make it a reality?

Article content continued

“We need to create jobs today — and commit to tightening our belts when the economy starts to recover,” she wrote. “It is a simple plan that makes sense to a lot of us.”

Yet anyone who thinks Freeland is set to inflate the Canadian state into an unwieldy mess may also want to consider her Oct. 2012 piecefor . In it, Freeland says the debate around the size of government misses an equally important and possibly easier-to-solve issue, which is how effective the government is.

“One of the big shortcomings of government today is how clumsily it responds to the desires of its citizens,” Freeland wrote.

I would be very surprised if she isn’t prime minister of Canada one day Bill Browder

Freeland’s responses in government have been swift, whether it be to the threat of U.S. aluminum tariffs or acts of Russian military aggression.

Bill Browder, an American-born financier and critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said it was apparent when he met Freeland more than two decades ago in Moscow that she was destined for big things outside journalism.

“She is smart, hardworking and fearless and will be an amazing finance minister,” Browder said in an email. “I would be very surprised if she isn’t prime minister of Canada one day.”

Investors may reserve their judgment. The early market reaction to the Ottawa intrigue was “muted,” said Derek Holt, head of capital markets economics at the Bank of Nova Scotia.

“What markets will care about is whether Morneau’s resignation signals a material coming shift in the policy bias,” Holt advised clients in a note. “If so, then seeing more fiscal activism is more likely than seeing less.”

