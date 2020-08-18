Chris Lawrence announces NRL retirement after 15 seasons with Wests Tigers

Wests Tigers veteran Chris Lawrence says he wouldn’t change a thing after announcing his retirement from the game at the age of 31.

Lawrence, who has played exactly 250 games for the Wests Tigers, is hanging up his boots following an illustrious career for the club that also saw him play six matches for his country.

He’ll retire at the end of the season, bringing down the curtain on a career spanning 15 years in the top grade.

Lawrence made his debut for the Wests Tigers in July 2006, scoring a try in their 20-6 win over the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium, and becoming the club’s youngest ever player, a record that still stands.

But any thoughts of celebrations were short lived for the Year 12 student, who was in the middle of his trial HSC exams at St Gregory’s College, Campbelltown.

“I was only 17, and still in high school. A Sunday arvo in Brisbane. We got the win, and I even bagged a try,” Lawrence said in a piece he filmed for Wide World of Sports.

“On the flight home, I was studying for an exam. What a way to celebrate. Overnight, I went from being a nobody to the back page of the paper. Camera crews even turned up to school. My mates loved it.”

While Lawrence has enjoyed the highs of representing Australia, he’s also had his share of lows in the form of serious injury.

In 2011 he dislocated his hip, a career-threatening injury that sidelined him for more than three months.

The injury was so bad it took five medical staff to put the hip back into place.

Then in February last year Lawrence suffered horrific facial injuries when he collided with a teammate, describing the frightening situation when his face effectively caved in.

Teammate and close friend Benji Marshall said it was the worst injury he’d ever seen.

“A car crash injury, that’s what they said. Every bone in my face, broken,” Lawrence recounted.

Chris Lawrence of the Tigers (Getty)

“Put back together like a jigsaw puzzle. Almost 18 months later, people still tell me I look different.

“In 250 games, I’ve seen the highs and the lows that footy can give you. From representing my country, to lying in that hospital bed, my NRL career on life support.”

Lawrence comes from footballing stock. His great-great grandfather Jack and great-great uncle Vic played for Souths during the 1920s, a period when the club won five titles.

“Rugby league runs in my blood,” Lawrence said.

“Dad never made the big-time, but six of my Uncles played for Souths. They tell me it’s still a Rabbitohs record.

Chris Lawrence (right) with Benji Marshall. (Getty)

“I’m a Campbelltown kid. Played all my junior footy here, and always dreamed of playing for Wests.”

He’s one of three players, along with Marshall and Robbie Farah, to have played 250 games for the Tigers.

Despite achieving the somewhat unusual distinction of playing for Australia without representing his state, Lawrence said his time in the game has been unforgettable.

“For 15 years I’ve been lucky enough to live out a childhood dream. From the moments I’ll never forget, to the times when you have to drag yourself up off the deck and fight,” he said.

“My wife Kathryn has been through it all, and now our daughter Emmerson is along for the ride. They are my reason why. Why no matter what gets thrown at me, I keep getting up.

“I wouldn’t change a thing, just a kid from Campbelltown, who never gave in.”