China’s Lufax ties up with Thai bank for local online wealth management By

BEIJING () – Lufax, one of China’s largest online wealth management platforms backed by Ping An Insurance Group (HK:) (SS:), said its unit has formed an alliance with Kasikornbank (BK:) to set up an online wealth management platform in Thailand.

The platform, to be jointly operated by both parties and used for retail investors in Thailand, will help Lufax to expand its footprint in the region, according to company statement sent to via email on Tuesday.

Lufax said its unit in Singapore, Lu International, now serves over 380,000 registered customers in several markets in Asia.

