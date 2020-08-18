China, U.S. will allow air carriers to double flights between nations By

© . An airplane takes off from the Ronald Reagan National Airport as air traffic is affected by the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Washington
WASHINGTON () – The U.S. Transportation Department said on Tuesday it will allow four Chinese passenger airlines currently flying to the United States to double flights to eight weekly round-trips.
The boost comes as China has also agreed to allow U.S. carriers to double flights to China. United Airlines said Tuesday it will increase flights to China to four flights per week from San Francisco starting Sept. 4, while the department said Delta Air Lines (NYSE:) is also eligible to go from two-times weekly to four-times weekly.
