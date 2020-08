The Boston Celtics confirmed on Tuesday that forward Gordon Hayward will miss approximately four weeks due to a Grade III sprain of his right ankle that he suffered late in Monday’s Game 1 of the playoff series versus the Philadelphia 76ers.

Boston defeated Philadelphia 109-101.

With under 3:30 remaining in the contest, Hayward’s foot landed on teammate Daniel Theis’ left foot as the two were battling with Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid for a rebound. Hayward exited the game and never returned.