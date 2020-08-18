Celina Powell Spills Nicki Minaj’s Baby Gender, Claims 6ix9ine Knows the Name

Instagram

The Instagram thot says she found out the gender of the ‘Anaconda’ raptress’ unborn baby from Lil Wayne, which has been allegedly confirmed by the ‘TROLLZ’ hitmaker.

– The gender of Nicki Minaj‘s unborn baby has probably been revealed. The Trinidadian-born artist is expecting a baby girl, according to Celina Powell. The Instagram model spilled the beans on the supposed detail of the raptress’ upcoming baby during an hour-and-a-half-long conversation with Adam22 and No Jumper.

For those who are wondering how Celina got to get this supposedly secret information, she also revealed how she found out the sex of Nicki’s baby. The socialite claimed she learned about it from Lil Wayne, though accidentally.

“Anyway, Nicki Minaj is pregnant with a girl,” she casually dropped the news. “[Tekashi 6ix9ine] confirmed it but I actually heard it from Lil Wayne. I was with somebody and Lil Wayne FaceTimed him and they were talking about Nicki’s pregnancy.”

Celina said she eavesdropped as Wayne discussed with her acquaintance what to buy as a welcoming gift for the baby. “I was like ‘Oh my god!’ and I wanted to record the conversation so bad but I knew I would get kicked out and I didn’t wanna f**k up my relationship with that guy,” she added. “He was like, ‘I think she just found out it was a girl.’ ”

Celina additionally claimed that 6ix9ine even knew the baby’s name. “I was, like, playing it casual with 6ix9ine. I was like, ‘Did you know that Nicki’s pregnant?’ He was like, ‘Duh, she came to the shoot pregnant.’ And I was like, ‘Well, I bet you didn’t know she was having a girl.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah I do. I know the name of it too!’ ” she said, but she couldn’t tell anyone because the “PUNANI” spitter kept his mouth shut this time.

Considering this information is coming from Celina, who previously made controversial allegations against some of the biggest hip-hop stars including Snoop Dogg, Waka Flocka Flame and Fetty Wap, this should be taken with a grain of salt.