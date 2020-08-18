Cara Santana Dating Jared Leto’s Brother After Jesse Metcalfe Split

Instagram

The designer and Shannon Leto have been photographed packing on the PDAs in Santa Monica, California, with some of the snaps showing them sharing a kiss.

It looks like Jesse Metcalfe is not the only one who has moved on with a new partner. His ex, Cara Santana, apparently has also found herself a new boyfriend after they decided to call off their engagement, as she is now reportedly dating 30 Seconds to Mars‘ drummer, Shannon Leto.

Rumors of their romance first sparked after Daily Mail obtained several photos of the alleged lovebirds packing on the PDAs in Santa Monica, California on Monday, August 17. In the snaps, the “Reunion” star could not stop smiling as she snuggled and smooched the man in front of her inside and out of his Jeep Wrangler.

Even though Shannon’s face was not seen in the photos, E! News later reported that it was the older brother of Jared Leto. “Cara has healed from the heartbreak and she has moved on. She’s truly in a good place,” a source told the publication.

Cara used to be romantically involved with Jesse for 13 years, getting engaged in 2016 after years of dating. However, in January of this year, reports surfaced that the “Desperate Housewives” actor and the designer called it quits after photos of him getting cozy to another woman surfaced online. “Cara is heartbroken and has completely shut down and not talking to many people,” a source said at the time. “Cara was completely blindsided by the photos of him with other women.”

Following their split, it’s said that Jesse has now moved on with Canadian model Corin Jamie Lee Clark, with an insider saying that they have been quarantining together in both Canada and Los Angeles recently. Describing the 27-year-old as “a lot of fun and gorgeous,” the so-called source alleged, “Jesse has gotten serious with Corin very quickly. He thinks she’s amazing and they have been inseparable. They feel like they’ve been together forever even though it’s only been a few months. He’s crazy about her.”