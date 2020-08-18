Bulgarian Startup Will Pay You Bitcoin When Your Flight Is Delayed By Cointelegraph

Bulgarian Startup Will Pay You Bitcoin When Your Flight Is Delayed
With the global air industry in turmoil due to pandemic-induced flight delays and cancellations, a startup in Bulgaria is providing the option for travellers to receive compensation in .
Compensation via the Colibra app is available to passengers who experience a flight delay of one hour or more. The Bulgaria startup has been offering inconvenienced travelers compensation in fiat since it commenced operations in June 2019, but has now added crypto as a payment option.
