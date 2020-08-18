Brisbane Broncos players cop heavy fine for pub lunch

The Brisbane Broncos have today been issued with a breach notice by the NRL after 10 players were caught up in a COVID-19 breach at the Everton Park Hotel earlier this month.

The club as a whole has been hit with a $140,000 fine for the breach.

The Broncos club will pay $75,000 of the fine while the 10 players involved will be fined 5 per cent of their salary, making up the remaining $65,000.

The players sanctioned are:

Jake Turpin

Kotoni Staggs

Ethan Bullemor *

David Fifita

Corey Paix

Josh James*

Tyson Gamble*

Keenan Palasia

Sean O’Sullivan

Corey Oates

*Indicates development list players who will have a portion of their fines suspended.

Acting NRL CEO Andrew Abdo confirmed the news in a statement on Tuesday afternoon:

“We have taken our time to thoroughly investigate this matter so we could gather as much evidence as possible to determine exactly what happened at the venue,” he said.

“It is our view that this breach involved a significant failure of the club to properly administer the League’s biosecurity protocols.”

The CEO added that he hoped today’s sanctions sends a statement to the rest of the league to think twice before taking a risk on the competition’s biosecurity protocols.

“There are two aspects to every biosecurity breach. Firstly, a biosecurity assessment is carried out by our experts to determine the risk of infection to other players and the general community,” he said.

“In this case it was determined that the risk was negligible given the conduct of the players, the timing of disclosure and the lack of community transmission in Brisbane. As such, the advice from our experts was that there was no need for players to be placed on a “COVID Hold”.

“In other cases, players and officials who breached protocols in or around hotspots in NSW were placed on a 14-day “COVID Hold” because infection rates in those regions are much higher. Those decisions were based on a biosecurity risk assessment, not an NRL suspension.

“The biosecurity assessment of each contravention of the League’s protocols will often give rise to different outcomes based on the specific facts of each contravention. The second phase, being the League’s approach to sanctioning players, officials or clubs, will focus on financial penalties in most cases.

“Today’s sanctions send another clear message to all players, officials and clubs that breaching protocols will not be tolerated.”