Black Trans Influencers Robbed, Attacked and Laughed At in L.A. Over Their Genders

Instagram

To make things worse, one of the men who attack Eden the Doll and her friends bashes Jaslene open, causing her to pass out in Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.

–

Eden the Doll and her friends clearly didn’t have the best night out over the weekend. Instead of ending the night with a laugh, the three trans women were robbed, attacked and publicly laughed at after they bumped into a group of men in Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. To make matters worse, one of the men even went as far as filming the whole thing and posting it online.

Learning of the said man’s Instagram handle, Eden immediately reposted the footage on her own account to use it against the men. “I was robbed, attacked and jumped in Hollywood tonight. I am alive and OK and will update everyone tomorrow,” so the social media star said, before later adding in a separate post that she is very lucky that nothing happened to her. However, her friends and fellow influencers, Jaslene and Joslyn, were not as lucky as her.

Detailing the incident as clips that were taken by one of the assailants were playing, Eden revealed that it all happened after her phone got robbed by the men. “We initially tried to get it back but his friends started throwing rocks at us. We tried to run away but they chase us down,” she recalled. As if it wasn’t worse enough, one of the men tried to rob Eden again. Thus, two of her friends started chasing the man down as the men could be heard comparing the girls to the characters from “White Chicks“.

Jaslene tried to fight back, but she got mocked when she fell down. Not stopping there, one of the men then grabbed a scooter and threw it at Jaslene, who was recovering from hip surgery. Things started to get worse when Jaslene got her head bashed open, leading to her passing out on the ground without no one, other than her friends, trying to help her out. Police stopped by during this time, but they simply left without doing anything. Meanwhile, the male group continued to mock the girls.

“More people keep walking past us. No one is stopping no one is helping no matter how much I begged,” Eden elaborated, adding that one of the man pointed a knife at Joslyn and threatened to kill her. “I don’t care if you don’t like me or aren’t a fan or even hate me. No one deserves this. Women like me get murdered on the f**ing daily,” she said. “I recognize my privilege. I know how lucky I am. But what about those who aren’t?!!! It’s all fun and games until it happens to you!”

<br />

People have been reporting the Instagram account of the man who recorded the whole thing on the social media site. Meanwhile, the person himself has since gone private since it blew up.