Bipasha Basu reveals the one thing that puts her off about gadgets



Bipasha Basu is known for a fit body and a positive mindset which she tries to keep through life’s ups and downs. The actress has her social media loaded with motivational captions and great pictures of her working out. Bipasha surely believes in living the good life and therefore she doesn’t mind spending her hard-earned money on things that please her. In a chat with Filmfare, she revealed that one thing she can’t do without is music and she loves treating herself to new technologies that give her a good experience of it.

However, when questioned about the one thing that she hates about gadgets, she said, “We are still dependent on a limited battery life. Even if the battery life of a gadget lasts for 4-5 days without charging it’s still very limiting. I feel it’s time that a new generation of gadgets be developed that don’t need constant charging. Possibly it could be engineered by some sort of solar technology by which it could charge itself through the day.” We agree!