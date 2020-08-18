Bill Morneau’s resignation highlights why Canada is in trouble

Article content continued

Morneau’s resignation came with the usual speculation about how the dollar would react and what might happen to bond yields. These are worries from a time when the finance minister mattered. After Flaherty resigned in 2014, Harper replaced him with Joe Oliver, who had little impact. Morneau was just another front-bench minister.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland, Global Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne and Treasury Board President Jean-Yves Duclos are being circulated as possible successors. Unless Trudeau loosens the reins, who cares?

This government, with one voice, has been talking to us like we’re all children for five years now. The ministers all sound and act the same. At least Morneau, a little older than most of his counterparts and possessing some real-life experience, stood out as different. Now, traders can be certain that Canada is being run by a hive mind that responds to Trudeau and his tight circle of advisers.

And that’s just one of the reasons Canada is in trouble. The trade wars with the Trump administration exposed our world-beating economy as rather fragile. Business investment evaporated with the price of oil, while a surge in immigration pushed the economy to full employment and buttressed the housing market.

Nothing wrong with the latter. Immigration is one thing the Trudeau government got right. But now the COVID-19 crisis has killed that economic engine, along with so many others. It’s going to take an exceptional policy response to get out of this. And yet we are led by a government that dislikes debate and an opposition whose finance critic retweets an account named “Margaret Thatcher,” the former British prime minister who died in 2013, which is about when most of the world realized that her ideas about how to run an economy were rubbish.

This is the group that will lead the recovery phase of the COVID-19 crisis. It’s unheroic, and Morneau’s resignation guarantees he will be remembered as a mediocre finance minister, but you can see why he gave up on the lot of them.

