Belarus Leader Rejects Compromise and Pours Scorn on Opposition

The remarks indicated that the president, often called “Europe’s last dictator,” has no intention of engaging in dialogue with members of the opposition, something that Western leaders have encouraged, and believes he can still prevail, either by force or simply by waiting for his opponents to lose momentum.

Since a huge protest on Sunday, where hundreds of thousands of people expressed their rage over the rigged presidential election on Aug. 9 and the frenzy of police violence in the days that followed it, Mr. Lukashenko has been scrambling to shore up his crumbling pillars of support and ensure that the security services, his last and so far steadfastly loyal base, stick with him.

Mr. Lukashenko’s rejection on Tuesday of any compromise came as the leaders of Germany, France and the European Union spoke by telephone with President Vladimir V. Putin of Russia and urged him to help ease escalating tensions in Belarus, Russia’s neighbor and a longstanding, if often awkward, ally.

Mr. Putin, according to the Kremlin’s account of conversations, responded by telling the Europeans to stay out of the crisis in Belarus, stressing to Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany that “any attempts to interfere in the country’s domestic affairs from the outside leading to a further escalation of the crisis would be unacceptable.”

He delivered much the same message to President Emmanuel Macron of France, telling him that “putting pressure on the Belarusian leadership would be unacceptable.”