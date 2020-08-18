Barcelona say Lionel Messi will stay amid exit rumors

Setien failed to guide Barcelona past rivals Real Madrid in the La Liga title race, and his side fell well short of expectations in the Copa del Rey and Champions League competitions.

Messi, meanwhile, turned 33 years old in June and is only signed through the end of the 2020-21 season, but Bartomeu made it clear both he and Koeman view Messi as someone who can help right the ship:

“Messi wants to end his career at Barca, he has said that many times. I’ve spoken to Koeman about him and he has told me Messi will be the pillar of his project.

“Messi has a contract with Barca until 2021. I speak to him and his father regularly and they know that we have a solid project, that a new coach is coming and that he will count on him.”

It’s been rumored that Premier League outfit Manchester City could make a move for Messi this summer, as City are one of the only clubs in the world that could afford his transfer fee and wages.