Australia signs deal for Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine

Every Australian will get a free dose of the COVID-19 vaccine under a new deal secured by the government.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is set to announce on Wednesday an agreement with British pharmaceuticals giant AstraZeneca to secure 25 million doses of the vaccine being developed by Oxford University if it proves successful in human trials.

“The Oxford vaccine is one of the most advanced and promising in the world, and under this deal, we have secured early access for every Australian,” he said.

“However, there is no guarantee that this, or any other, vaccine will be successful, which is why we are continuing discussions with many parties around the world while backing our own researchers at the same to find a vaccine.”

AstraZeneca has signed a deal to produce up to two billion doses of the vaccine, currently in its third phase of testing at the university.

Researchers hope the vaccine can be ready by October, and, if all goes well, Australians may have access to the vaccine by early 2021.

People over 60, as well as those with asthma or heart disease, transplant recipients, and cancer patients will be prioritised in receiving the vaccine.

In addition to the vaccine agreement, Australia has signed a $.7 million deal to buy 100 million needles and syringes from US medical technology company Becton Dickinson.

More than 100 vaccines are being developed across the globe. It’s understood the Morrison government is eyeing a potential candidate from the University of Queensland as a second option in addition to Oxford University.

The Oxford candidate is in the advanced testing stage and a manufacturer in the United Kingdom is preparing to produce and deliver it.

“We’re working very closely with the Oxford vaccine developers to make sure that we are best placed to be able to access that vaccine. We are taking a very broad brush approach so that we are not going to be left behind in this,” Science and Industry Minister Karen Andrews said last week.

AstraZeneca: won’t profit from COVID-19 vaccine in pandemic

AstraZeneca has previously promised it will not profit from the COVID-19 vaccine during the pandemic.

“We felt, there (is) a in life when companies need to step up and make a contribution,” CEO Pascal Soriot said, adding that a vaccine needed to be accessible to as many people as possible.



“This is the kind of in history when … humankind is really threatened as a whole,” he said.



Mr Soriot said the supply chain was on track to make 2 billion doses of the vaccine at a few dollars a dose .

AstraZeneca has struck a number of deals around the world to supply the experimental COVID-19 vaccine, which has shown promise in early testing. The Anglo-Swedish company recently completed agreements with the United States, Britain, the European Union, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, a public-private-charitable partnership based in Norway, and Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, another public-private partnership headquartered in Geneva.



It has also reached a licensing agreement with Serum Institute of India to supply low-and-middle-income countries and agreements with R-Pharm in Russia and SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., Ltd in the Republic of Korea “to manufacture and export for other global markets.”

– Reported with Associated Press

