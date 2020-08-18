Australia signs deal for Oxford University’s COVID-19 vaccine; Infected security guard worked at Sydney quarantine hotel; Victoria records lowest number of cases in a month

The British government announced Tuesday it is scrapping a public health agency that has taken blame for the country’s uneven response to the coronavirus.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said the work of Public Health England will become part of a new body, the National Institute for Health Protection, which will guard against infectious diseases and biosecurity threats.

“We did not go into this crisis with the capacity for a response to a once-in-a-century-scale event,” Hancock said during a speech in London.

He said the new body would “bring together the science and the scale into one coherent whole.”

The new institute will be headed by Dido Harding, a former telecoms executive who leads the much-criticized test and trace program set up in recent months to help contain COVID-19.

Hancock said it would learn from public health agencies in South Korea and Germany, which have been praised for their strong response to the pandemic.

Public Health England has been criticised for taking an overly centralised approach to testing and contact-tracing, and of abandoning widespread testing for the virus in mid-March because it lacked the diagnostic capacity.