ASUS’ OnePlus 8 rival will make its global debut next week

ASUS has confirmed that it will be unveiling the successor to last year’s ZenFone 6 at a virtual launch event on August 26. Unlike last year, however, ASUS is rumored to launch two new flagship phones at its upcoming event. Along with the vanilla ZenFone 7, a Pro variant with beefier specs is also expected to debut next week.

The ZenFone 6, with its quirky flip camera and solid hardware specs, was among the most impressive value flagships launched last year. If rumors are to be believed, the ZenFone 7 will be a great successor to the ZenFone 6.