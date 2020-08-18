ASUS’ OnePlus 8 rival will make its global debut next week

ASUS has confirmed that it will be unveiling the successor to last year’s ZenFone 6 at a virtual launch event on August 26. Unlike last year, however, ASUS is rumored to launch two new flagship phones at its upcoming event. Along with the vanilla ZenFone 7, a Pro variant with beefier specs is also expected to debut next week.
The ZenFone 6, with its quirky flip camera and solid hardware specs, was among the most impressive value flagships launched last year. If rumors are to be believed, the ZenFone 7 will be a great successor to the ZenFone 6.
The vanilla ASUS ZenFone 7 is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 chipset, while the Pro variant could feature the newer and slightly faster Snapdragon 865 Plus. As per an alleged listing for the ZenFone 7 on the NCC website, the phone will come equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and support 30W fast charging. However, it remains to be seen if the Pro variant will pack a larger battery or support faster charging speeds.
In terms of design, the upcoming ASUS flagships are expected to come with an upgraded flip camera module with four sensors. Sadly, the rest of their key tech specs haven’t been revealed yet.
